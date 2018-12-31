Crime
December 31, 2018 12:37 pm

Bradford man suffers critical injuries after being struck by vehicle: police

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

South Simcoe police are investigating after a man was struck and critically injured by a vehicle in Bradford, Ont.

An 81-year-old man was transported to a trauma centre in Toronto after he was struck by a vehicle in Bradford, Ont., police say.

According to South Simcoe police, on Sunday at around 7 p.m., a westbound vehicle was stopped on Holland Street West to make a left turn onto Deer Run Crescent when it was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Police say both drivers exited their vehicles and stood in the road to assess the damage.

Officers say a third vehicle then collided with the second vehicle, pushing it forward into the driver of the second vehicle.

According to police, the man was transported to a local hospital in Bradford before being taken to a trauma centre in Toronto with critical injuries.

Police say the other drivers suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers say the road was closed while police investigated, however, it has since reopened.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

