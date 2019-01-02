Waterloo police lay 36 impairment-related charges during holiday RIDE stops

Waterloo Regional Police laid 36 impairment-related charges during holiday RIDE programs between Nov. 23 and Jan. 1.

The charges included 13 for impaired driving, 21 for blowing over 80 and two for refusing to provide a breath sample.

Police conducted a total 53 RIDE programs over that period while inspecting 22,889 vehicles.

In addition to the impaired-related charges, police also issued 31 three-day suspensions and laid 271 Highway Traffic Act charges, 16 Criminal Code charges and 12 Cannabis Control Act charges.

“Road Safety is a top priority for the Waterloo Regional Police Service and our members remain committed to ensuring our roads are kept free from impaired drivers,” Waterloo police chief Bryan Larkin said in a statement.

“It is disappointing to see that motorists continue to make the decision to drive while impaired and we will continue our enforcement efforts until everyone gets the message that impaired driving is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

