Veteran Waterloo officer charged with impaired driving in Paris, Ont.

A Waterloo Region Police officer was arrested just before Christmas for allegedly driving under the influence in Paris, Ont.

Brant County OPP say they were called to Grand River Street North in Paris on Dec. 23, 2018, at around 4:35 p.m. for a report of someone driving erratically.

They pulled the vehicle over and determined that the man was allegedly operating his vehicle while under the influence.

Waterloo police Sgt. Jason Bonikowsky has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

Bonikowsky, 38, has been a police officer in Waterloo for 17 years.

Waterloo police say that its professional standards unit will also be conducting a review of the incident.