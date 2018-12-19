Crime
Waterloo Regional Police officer cleared of wrongdoing in Christmas Eve 2017 collision in downtown Kitchener

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) announced Wednesday that it cleared a Waterloo Regional Police officer of wrongdoing in connection to an incident in downtown Kitchener on Christmas Eve last year.

According to the SIU report, the officer spotted a person putting on his seatbelt while driving a U-Haul van on Brubaker Street at Lancaster Street East at around 4:45 p.m.

The officer then did a u-turn and as he was about to pull the van over, the driver sped off down Hohner Avenue. The officer followed, calling in for backup. The U-Haul reportedly blew through a stop sign at Samuel and Krug streets before striking another vehicle, leaving an 84-year-old woman with a serious injury.

The SIU said there were no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against the officer.

The SIU is mandated to investigate deaths, serious injuries or allegations of sexual assault involving police officers.

