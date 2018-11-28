Waterloo police officer charged with attempted murder in connection to Cambridge shooting
A veteran Waterloo Regional Police officer faces several charges in relation to a shooting that took place in Cambridge in March 2018.
The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) announced Wednesday that Sgt. Richard Dorling was arrested on Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and discharging a firearm — reckless endangerment.
On March 31, Hamilton police were investigating a break-in at a home in Flamborough, Ont., according to the SIU. A vehicle had been reported stolen from the residence and was later discovered in an industrial section of Cambridge.
The SIU said Waterloo police were then contacted and began to search the area around Dickie Settlement Road when an officer came into contact with the suspect.
The officer allegedly fired several shots, according to the SIU, with one hitting the suspect. The 30-year-old man was airlifted to hospital for treatment.
Waterloo police say Dorling has been placed on paid leave and the police service will be conducting an internal review once the trial is completed.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports of death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving Ontario police.
