Ontario’s police watchdog investigating after break-in suspect shot in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ont. – Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after police in Waterloo Region were involved in what the force calls a “shooting incident” involving a Hamilton man.
Waterloo Regional Police say they were notified Saturday afternoon that the suspect from a break-in in Hamilton was on his way to Waterloo Region.
Officers spotted the suspect vehicle in Cambridge, Ont., and a man fled the area on foot.
In a statement, police say an “interaction occurred between the suspect and an officer,” and the officer fired a gun.
The 30-year-old suspect was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the officer involved was not hurt.
Police say the Special Investigations Unit has been notified of the incident and has invoked its mandate to investigate.
