Crime
October 5, 2018 10:37 am
Updated: October 5, 2018 10:58 am

SIU clears Waterloo police officer in deaths of Taryn Hewitt, Nathan Wehrle

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

The Special Investigations Unit's office in Mississauga.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

The SIU announced Friday that it had cleared a Waterloo Regional Police officer in the deaths of 15-year-old Nathan Wehrle of Cambridge and 16-year-old Taryn Hewitt of London.

The pair were killed on Oct. 5, 2017, when a stolen car Wehrle was driving collided head-on with a transport truck on Highway 6 near Hamilton.

READ MORE: Family of London teen killed during police pursuit speaks out

The crash occurred while Waterloo police were in pursuit.

More to follow

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
London teen killed
Nathan Wehrle
Police Chase
Police Pursuit
SIU
SIU Investigation
Taryn Hewitt
Taryn Hewitt boyfriend
teen killed in police chase
Waterloo police
Waterloo police chase
Waterloo Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News