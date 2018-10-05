SIU clears Waterloo police officer in deaths of Taryn Hewitt, Nathan Wehrle

The SIU announced Friday that it had cleared a Waterloo Regional Police officer in the deaths of 15-year-old Nathan Wehrle of Cambridge and 16-year-old Taryn Hewitt of London.

The pair were killed on Oct. 5, 2017, when a stolen car Wehrle was driving collided head-on with a transport truck on Highway 6 near Hamilton.

The crash occurred while Waterloo police were in pursuit.

— More to follow