January 2, 2019 4:16 pm
Updated: January 2, 2019 4:19 pm

Highway 7 closed by ‘serious’ collision southwest of Saskatoon: RCMP

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

RCMP say both westbound and eastbound lanes of Highway 7 are blocked as they investigate a motor vehicle collision.

File / Global News
Traffic on Highway 7 is currently being diverted around a motor vehicle collision at the west exit at Vanscoy, Sask.

Warman RCMP described the crash as “serious” in nature. No injuries have been reported.

Both westbound and eastbound lanes of traffic are blocked. Police said it’s unknown when the highway will be reopened.

Vanscoy is roughly 20 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

Highway 7
highway closed
Motor Vehicle Collision
Sask RCMP
Vanscoy
Vanscoy Saskatchewan
Warman RCMP

