Highway 7 closed by ‘serious’ collision southwest of Saskatoon: RCMP
A A
Traffic on Highway 7 is currently being diverted around a motor vehicle collision at the west exit at Vanscoy, Sask.
Warman RCMP described the crash as “serious” in nature. No injuries have been reported.
READ MORE: 3 dead following head-on crash near Melville, Sask.
Both westbound and eastbound lanes of traffic are blocked. Police said it’s unknown when the highway will be reopened.
Vanscoy is roughly 20 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.
Stay connected with Global News as this story develops.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.