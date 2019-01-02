Highway 7 closed by ‘serious’ collision southwest of Saskatoon: RCMP

Traffic on Highway 7 is currently being diverted around a motor vehicle collision at the west exit at Vanscoy, Sask.

Warman RCMP described the crash as “serious” in nature. No injuries have been reported.

READ MORE: 3 dead following head-on crash near Melville, Sask.

Both westbound and eastbound lanes of traffic are blocked. Police said it’s unknown when the highway will be reopened.

Vanscoy is roughly 20 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

Stay connected with Global News as this story develops.

Related Vehicle in fatal pedestrian collision leaves scene on Big River First Nation