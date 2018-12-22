1 dead, 3 injured after head-on collision north of Saskatoon

An 11-year-old girl is dead and three people are in hospital following a head-on collision near Warman, Sask., on Highway 305 and Highway 11.

At roughly 6:40 p.m. Friday, Warman RCMP say a white half-ton truck was traveling along Highway 305 when it was struck by a blue half-ton truck.

Two of the occupants in the white truck were transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries, while an 11-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lone occupant of the blue truck was also transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Warman is roughly 24 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Police say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in relation to the driver of the blue truck. Officers are continuing to investigate.

Both highways are open to traffic.