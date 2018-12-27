GoFundMe page raises nearly $18K for family who lost 11-year-old girl in crash

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a family who lost their 11-year-old daughter in a head-on collision near Warman, Sask.

Warman RCMP were called to Highway 305 and Highway 11 shortly before 7 p.m. CT on Dec. 21 when a half-ton truck travelling on Highway 305 was struck by a second half-ton truck.

Two of the occupants in the truck that was hit were taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries, while Sophie Mae Schnurr was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sophie was described in her obituary overview as a “beautiful girl with so much zest for life and family.”

“Her sweet, caring, funny, intelligent, kind soul touched so many. It never took much effort to make her happy: baking with her grandma, going to the lake with her Gramma and Grampa Schnurr or simply just sitting and cuddling with her family and watching a movie,” the overview read.

Sophie was the daughter of Warman residents Sam and Dawn Schnurr and a sister to Grace.

The GoFundMe page, set up to pay for the unexpected funeral cost, has raised close to $18,000. With an initial goal of $10,000, the family said they would donate the rest to a good cause in Sophie’s name.

The lone occupant of the second half-ton truck was also taken to hospital with unknown injuries.