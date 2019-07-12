Drunk driving charges laid in 2018 crash near Warman, Sask. where girl died

RCMP have laid drunk driving charges in relation to a two-vehicle crash last year near Warman, Sask., where a girl died.

The head-on collision between two half-ton trucks occurred on Highway 305 and Highway 11 at roughly 6:40 p.m. CT on Dec. 21, 2018.

A white truck was travelling along Highway 305 when it was struck by a blue truck, Warman RCMP said.

Sophie Mae Schnurr, 11, was in the white truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other occupants in the white truck were taken to a hospital with undetermined injuries.

With heavy hearts we can confirm a fatal collision involving a family of 4 and an impaired driver in another vehicle who caused the death of an 11 year old girl from the family. Other family members including younger child were transported to hospital. Unimaginable tragedy. — Warman Fire Rescue (@WarmanFire) December 22, 2018

Both occupants of the blue truck were also taken to a hospital with undetermined injuries.

Anthony McClelland, 32, is now facing nine charges that include driving with a blood alcohol concentration that exceeds 80 mg and impaired driving causing death.

The accused is scheduled to make his next appearance in Saskatoon provincial court on Aug. 7.

Warman is approximately 15 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

