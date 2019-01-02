One person dead after crash near Rocanville, Sask.

One man is dead after a collision on Highway 600 just north of Rocanville, Sask.

Moosomin RCMP were called to a two vehicle collision early Tuesday morning (Jan.2) on Highway 600 about six kilometres northeast of Rocanville, Sask.

Evidence at the scene suggests that a westbound pickup lost control and entered the eastbound lane colliding with another pickup truck heading east.

The 36-year-old man driving the westbound truck was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 46-year-old man in the other truck sustained non-life threatening injuries.

There is no indication that alcohol was a factor in the crash.