Man charged with attempted murder in Deschambault Lake, Sask. stabbings
A Deschambault Lake man has been charged with attempted murder after police said two men were stabbed in the northern Saskatchewan community.
RCMP were notified on Dec. 29 two men had been severely stabbed at a home after a man went to the home to assault one of three men inside.
One victim was stabbed numerous times in the face, neck, arm, back, and chest, police said, and the other victim was stabbed in the shoulder while trying to stop the attack.
Both victims were taken to the medical clinic for treatment and have since been released.
Winston Wayne Keifler Michel, 21, was arrested the following day and is facing several charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.
Michel is scheduled to appear Friday in La Ronge provincial court.
Deschambault Lake is roughly 460 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
