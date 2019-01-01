Prisoner escapes from Saskatchewan Penitentiary

Police are searching for an inmate who went missing from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary on New Year’s Eve.

Staff at the prison discovered Steven Briggs, 24, was missing from the facility’s minimum-security unit at 10 p.m. on Monday.

Prince Albert RCMP have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Briggs is described as five feet nine inches tall and weighs 157 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair as well as tattoos on both hands and one forearm.

Briggs is currently serving a sentence of seven years and three months for assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, robbery, motor vehicle theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

The Correctional Service of Canada is currently investigating.