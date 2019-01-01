Crime
January 1, 2019 1:30 pm

Prisoner escapes from Saskatchewan Penitentiary

By Reporter  Global News
Steven Briggs, 24, escaped from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary on Monday Dec. 31, 2018.

Steven Briggs, 24, escaped from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary on Monday Dec. 31, 2018.

Facebook/Correctional Service of Canada
A A

Police are searching for an inmate who went missing from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary on New Year’s Eve.

Staff at the prison discovered Steven Briggs, 24, was missing from the facility’s minimum-security unit at 10 p.m. on Monday.

Prince Albert RCMP have issued a warrant for his arrest.

READ MORE: Escaped Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate back in custody

Briggs is described as five feet nine inches tall and weighs 157 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair as well as tattoos on both hands and one forearm.

Briggs is currently serving a sentence of seven years and three months for assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, robbery, motor vehicle theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

READ MORE: Prison watchdog issues scathing report into deadly riot at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

The Correctional Service of Canada is currently investigating.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Correctional Service of Canada
escaped inmate Saskatchewan
inmate escapes Saskatchewan Penitentiary
Prince Albert RCMP
RCMP
Saskatchewan Penitentiary
Steven Briggs

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News