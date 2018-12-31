Crime
December 31, 2018 4:55 pm
Updated: December 31, 2018 5:05 pm

Wanted man arrested after car rams Prince Albert police vehicle

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Prince Albert police arrested William Henderson, 31, who was wanted for being unlawfully at large.

Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied
A A

A man, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, was found and arrested by police in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert police announced on Dec. 5 they were searching for William Henderson, 31, for being unlawfully at large and breach of stat release.

READ MORE: Prince Albert police on lookout for wanted man unlawfully at large


Story continues below

Henderson was located by officers in the 200-block of 10th Street East at roughly 1 p.m. CT on Dec. 27. Police said he was carrying a black bag and entered a car.

The car was followed for a short distance before it was blocked in by several police vehicles on 2nd Avenue East.

Officers said Henderson attempted to escape by backing into a police vehicle. Police broke the driver’s side window with a baton and then arrested him.

A 24-year-old Prince Albert woman, who was a passenger, was also taken into custody.

READ MORE: Man wanted by Saskatchewan police for over 3 years in custody

Officers said they found the black duffel bag in the car which contained a .22-calibre rifle, 29 rounds of ammunition, and three shotgun shells.

Both are charged with numerous firearm-related charges.

Henderson, from Saskatoon, is also facing charges of assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
10th Street East
2nd Avenue East
Considered Violent
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert Saskatchewan
Rifle
Unlawfully at Large
Wanted Man
William Henderson

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News