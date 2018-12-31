Wanted man arrested after car rams Prince Albert police vehicle

A man, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, was found and arrested by police in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert police announced on Dec. 5 they were searching for William Henderson, 31, for being unlawfully at large and breach of stat release.

Henderson was located by officers in the 200-block of 10th Street East at roughly 1 p.m. CT on Dec. 27. Police said he was carrying a black bag and entered a car.

The car was followed for a short distance before it was blocked in by several police vehicles on 2nd Avenue East.

Officers said Henderson attempted to escape by backing into a police vehicle. Police broke the driver’s side window with a baton and then arrested him.

A 24-year-old Prince Albert woman, who was a passenger, was also taken into custody.

Officers said they found the black duffel bag in the car which contained a .22-calibre rifle, 29 rounds of ammunition, and three shotgun shells.

Both are charged with numerous firearm-related charges.

Henderson, from Saskatoon, is also facing charges of assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.