Prince Albert police on lookout for wanted man unlawfully at large

Prince Albert police are trying to locate William Henderson, 31, who is wanted for being unlawfully at large.

Prince Albert, Sask. police are searching for a 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The public is advised that William Henderson is considered violent.

He is wanted for being unlawfully at large and for a breach of stat release.

Henderson is described as five-foot 10 and 221 pounds. He has numerous tattoos including one of a teardrop on his right cheek.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police agency or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-222-8477.

 

