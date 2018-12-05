Prince Albert police on lookout for wanted man unlawfully at large
Prince Albert, Sask. police are searching for a 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
The public is advised that William Henderson is considered violent.
He is wanted for being unlawfully at large and for a breach of stat release.
Henderson is described as five-foot 10 and 221 pounds. He has numerous tattoos including one of a teardrop on his right cheek.
Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police agency or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-222-8477.
