Man wanted for allegedly exchanging drugs for sexual favours with teens

Saskatoon police say a warrant has been issued for Alexander Tokaryk, 24, in connection with a child luring investigation.

Officers began investigating when alerted to possible luring activity involving teenagers on a social media app, and a subsequent criminal complaint made by a 17-year-old girl.

It was reported to police that starting in April 2018, the suspect initiated conversations with the victims through the app and arranged for sexual favours in exchange for drugs and money.

During the investigation, another victim was identified.

Police believe the alleged criminal activity may not be isolated incidents and are asking anyone with similar experiences to report it.

Tokaryk is facing charges of trafficking in heroin, methamphetamine and cannabis, unlawful distribution of cannabis, as well as two counts of luring a child.

He is described as six-foot, 275 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Tokaryk’s whereabouts is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 975-8300.