Prince Albert police searching for man wanted for over 3 years

The Prince Albert police are searching for a man who’s been on the run in Saskatchewan for the past three and a half years.

Jeffery Wagenaar, 38, failed to appear for sentencing on charges for sexual assault and sexual touching of a minor under 16 years old, which occurred on July 8, 2015, in Prince Albert.

READ MORE: Sask. man charged with committing sexual assault, firing gun recklessly at vehicle

Prince Albert police and RCMP have information that suggests he is in the La Loche area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.