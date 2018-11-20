Crime
November 20, 2018

Prince Albert police searching for man wanted for over 3 years

Thomas Piller - Web Producer

Jeffery Wagenaar has been on the run from police for the past 3.5 years after failing to appear for sentencing on sexual assault charges in Prince Albert.


The Prince Albert police are searching for a man who’s been on the run in Saskatchewan for the past three and a half years.

Jeffery Wagenaar, 38, failed to appear for sentencing on charges for sexual assault and sexual touching of a minor under 16 years old, which occurred on July 8, 2015, in Prince Albert.

Prince Albert police and RCMP have information that suggests he is in the La Loche area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

