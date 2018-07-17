Shots fired at vehicle near Pierceland, Sask. during sexual assault investigation
Police have a man in custody but have not yet laid charges as they continue to investigate an alleged sexual assault and shooting in and around Pierceland, Sask.
RCMP were called to a break and enter and sexual assault Monday afternoon at a home in the community roughly 385 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.
While carrying out their investigation, officers determined an armed man had fled in a pickup truck.
Police believe the same man was involved in an altercation with another driver at an intersection roughly two kilometres southwest of Pierceland.
He is accused of firing at the other vehicle before driving away.
Police said more gunshots were heard a short time later in the area.
Officers from multiple RCMP detachments, along with members of the Provincial Protection and Response Team and a local pilot, searched the area for the suspect.
A 41-year-old Pierceland area man was taken into custody and a firearm seized.
No other details are being released by police at this time as they continue to investigate.
