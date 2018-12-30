RCMP arrest 20-year-old Preeceville, Sask., man in sexual assault investigation

Members of the Canora RCMP detachment and Yorkton Provincial General Investigation Section arrested a 20-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask., on Dec. 28 in connection with an investigation into a break-and-enter and alleged sexual assault with a firearm.

Police said a masked man allegedly forced his way into a Preeceville home at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 18 and sexually assaulted a woman while armed.

The victim’s child was home during the alleged assault, according to police.

An initial suspect was arrested the same day and held in custody for a short period of time before being released as police gathered more evidence.

Further investigation found that the initial suspect had no involvement in the assault, police said, and he was released.

Shawn Pasiechnik was arrested on Dec. 28 and is facing charges that include sexual assault with a weapon, breaking and entering, pointing a firearm and forcible confinement.

Pasiechnik remains in custody and will appear in a Yorkton court on Dec. 31.