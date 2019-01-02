Prince Albert Raiders score 3 unanswered goals to beat Regina Pats

The Prince Albert Raiders scored three times in the final 10 minutes of the third period to come from behind and beat the Regina Pats 5-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

The Pats (12-25-0-1) were up 3-2 on goals by Robbie Holmes, Liam Schioler, and Riley Krane when Sean Montgomery tied the game with 8:56 left to play in the third period.

Sergei Sapego scored the game winner on the power play at the 15:39 mark of the period, and Parker Kelly scored his second goal of the game into an empty net with one second left on the clock.

Kelly started the scoring in the second period with a shorthanded goal.

Cole Fonstad, on the power play, had the other Prince Albert (34-3-0-1) goal.

Noah Gregor had his six-game goal scoring streak stop, but picked up three assists in the win.

Brett Balas made 20 stops in net to pick up his second WHL win in his first career start. Max Paddock had 51 saves in the loss.

The Raiders went 2 for 5 with the man advantage while the Pats were unable to capitalize on their three power plays.

The Pats are back on the ice Friday when they travel to Saskatoon to take on the Blades.

The Raiders return home for a Friday night game against the Moose Jaw Warriors.