Regina Pats snap Prince Albert Raiders 5-game winning streak

The Prince Albert Raiders lost their first home game of the season as the visiting Regina Pats beat the top team in the Western Hockey League (WHL) 2-1 on Sunday.

The Pats (12-24-0-1) got on the scoreboard first just 18 seconds into the game when Logan Nijhoff fired a backhander past Donovan Buskey.

Regina extended its lead to 2-0 at the 8:01 mark of the first period on Liam Schioler’s second goal of the season.

The Raiders (33-3-0-1) cut into the lead just over four minutes later when Noah Gregor potted his 24th goal of the year at the 12:37

That was the only goal Dean McNabb allowed as he made 43 saves to snap the Raiders five-game winning streak.

Buskey had 11 saves for his first loss of the season as a Raider.

The Raiders were unable to score on seven power plays, while the Pats failed to score on both chances they had with the man advantage.

The teams meet again on New Year’s Day in Regina. Game time is 7 p.m.