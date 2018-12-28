Prince Albert Raiders need overtime to down Saskatoon Blades

Brayden Pachal scored twice, including the overtime winner, as the Prince Albert Raiders came from behind to beat the Saskatoon Blades 4-3 on Thursday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

The Blades were up 3-2 in the third period on goals by Kyle Crnkovic, Eric Florchuk, and Max Gerlach when Pachal drove to the net and jammed the puck behind Nolan Maier to tie the game 6:28 into the period.

Pachal then scored the winner in overtime on a rebound. It was his fifth game-winning goal of the season.

Noah Gregor had two goals and an assist for the Raiders who were playing without two key players.

Forward Brett Leason, who is second in the WHL for goals and points, and Ian Scott, the league’s top goalie, are on Team Canada’s roster at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Donovan Buskey made 23 saves to pick up his eighth win of the season. Maier had 27 saves in the loss.

The win by the Raiders (32-2-0-1) was their 32nd of the season, matching their win total for the 2017-18 season.

The Blades (21-10-5-1) have now picked up at least a point in six straight games – four wins and two overtime losses.

The teams meet again Friday in Prince Albert.