Haden’s 4 goal night powers Saskatoon Blades over Edmonton Oil Kings

Gary Haden’s five-point night, including four-straight goals, propelled the Saskatoon Blades to a 6-3 win over the Edmonton Oil Kings on Tuesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Chase Wouters and Seth Bafaro also scored for the Blades (20-10-3-0), while Nolan Maier made 22 saves to pick up the win.

Liam Keeler, Brett Kemp, and Matthew Robertson scored for the Oil Kings (16-12-3-2). Todd Scott turned aside 23 shots in the loss.

Haden’s first goal came midway through the second period on the power play.

The third period belonged to Haden. He scored his second goal 8:11 into the frame and completed his first career WHL hat trick at the 12:04 mark.

Haden’s fourth goal came 21 seconds later on a perfect pass from Josh Paterson.

“I don’t know how you don’t put that one in, that was right in the crease,” Haden said.

“That was just a Christmas gift from Patty.”

Blades head coach Mitch Love said Haden has fit in since trading for him from the Medicine Hat Tigers.

“He comes from a strong program in Medicine Hat of a winning tradition,” Love said.

“He’s fit right in and it’s nice to see those kids that want to continue to get better get rewarded.

Wouters picked up an assist on Haden’s third goal for his first multipoint game of the year. Paterson had a pair of helpers and was +3 on the night.

The Blades have now won three straight games and second in a row at home.

Saskatoon plays their last home game before the holiday break on Friday when they take on the Brandon Wheat Kings.