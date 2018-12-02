Saskatoon Blades win 5-4 in overtime against Kelowna Rockets

The Saskatoon Blades (17-9-3-0) squeezed out a 5-4 overtime win against the Kelowna Rockets (12-15-2-0) Saturday night in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Blades defencemen Dawson Davidson led the way scoring twice — his fifth and sixth goals of the season.

Forward Gary Haden also had a big game for the Blades, scoring his seventh goal of the year while adding an assist. He now has 17 points this season.

Tristen Robins and Brand Schuldhaus also scored for the Blades.

Mark Liwiski, Leif Mattson, Braydyn Chizen and Kyle Topping all scored for the Rockets.

Blades goalie Nolan Maier stopped 29 of 33 shots for his 14th win of the season.

The Blades don’t play again until next Friday, when they host the Moose Jaw Warriors (15-5-3-1).