Vancouver Giants score 4 unanswered goals in win over Saskatoon Blades

The Saskatoon Blades couldn’t turn a strong start against the Vancouver Giants into a win.

The Giants scored four unanswered goals to down the Blades 5-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

The Blades (15-9-2-0) were up 3-1 after the first period on goals by Kirby Dach, Josh Paterson, and Max Gerlach.

Owen Hardy had the lone goal for the Giants (17-6-2-0) in the period.

Davis Koch and Aidan Barfoot scored in the first four minutes of the second period to tie the game, and Milos Roman scored the winner early in the third period.

Koch scored his second goal of the game into an empty net.

David Tendeck made 23 saves to pick up the win. Nolan Maier allowed four goals on the 27 shots he faced.

The Blades now travel on to Victoria where they will play the Royals on Wednesday.