Saskatoon Blades continue 4-game winning streak with victory over Tri-City Americans

The Saskatoon Blades (14-7-2-0) extended their winning streak to four games following a 5-3 home win over the Tri-City Americans (12-8-0-0) Saturday night.

Blades forward Kirby Dach led the way, scoring his 13th goal of the season and adding three assists.

Eric Florchuk also had a big game for the Blades, scoring his sixth and seventh goals of the year.

“Everyone is starting to figure things out and how we need to play for a full 60, and that will make us more successful going down the road,” Florchuk said.

It was a memorable night for second-year defenceman Randen Schmidt, whose first career WHL goal became the eventual game winner for the Blades.

1st career @TheWHL goal for Randen Schmidt and it’s the game winner! Congrats Shmitty! pic.twitter.com/Ikff37jyLI — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) November 18, 2018

“I hopped off the bench and was skating hard to the net; the puck bounced out there and I kind of slapped it in on the backhand,” Schmidt said.

“I didn’t see it go in, but it felt good.”

Blades assistant captain Josh Paterson also scored in the win for his sixth goal of the season.

Dom Schmiemann, Mitchell Brown and Parker AuCoin all scored for the Americans.

The Blades will look for their fifth straight win on Wednesday when they host the Lethbridge Hurricanes (9-7-2-2).

Game time is 7 p.m.