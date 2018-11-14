Maier makes 37 saves in Saskatoon Blades win over Medicine Hat Tigers

Nolan Maier made 37 saves as the Saskatoon Blades downed the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-2 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Max Gerlach, Kyle Crnkovic, Chase Wouters and Kirby Dach, with an empty netter, scored for the Blades (13-7-2), who won their third-straight game.

Crnkovic’s goal was his first in the WHL, while Gerlach picked up his 200th WHL point.

Dach extended his point streak to five games with his goal.

Ryan Chyzowski had both goals for the Tigers (9-9-3), while Jordan Hollett had 33 saves in the loss.

Medicine Hat scored once in nine power play opportunities. Saskatoon went 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

The Blades are back in action on Saturday when they host the Tri-City Americans.