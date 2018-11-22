Sports
November 22, 2018 8:03 am

Lethbridge Hurricanes snap Saskatoon Blades winning streak

By Senior Web Producer  Global News
Ty Kolle had a three point night as the Lethbridge Hurricanes downed the Saskatoon Blades 3-1 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Kolle had a goal and two assists in the win.

Jadon Joseph and Jackson Shepard, with his first of the season into an empty net, also scored for the Hurricanes (10-8-2-2).

Carl Tetachuk made 35 saves to pick up the win.

Tristen Robbins had the lone goal for the Blades (14-8-2-0), who had their four game winning streak snapped.

Nolan Maier stopped 25 of the 27 shots he faced in the loss.

The Blades now head on a five game road trip to B.C. starting Saturday in Prince George when they take on the Cougars.

