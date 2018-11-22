Lethbridge Hurricanes snap Saskatoon Blades winning streak
Ty Kolle had a three point night as the Lethbridge Hurricanes downed the Saskatoon Blades 3-1 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.
Kolle had a goal and two assists in the win.
Jadon Joseph and Jackson Shepard, with his first of the season into an empty net, also scored for the Hurricanes (10-8-2-2).
Carl Tetachuk made 35 saves to pick up the win.
Tristen Robbins had the lone goal for the Blades (14-8-2-0), who had their four game winning streak snapped.
Nolan Maier stopped 25 of the 27 shots he faced in the loss.
The Blades now head on a five game road trip to B.C. starting Saturday in Prince George when they take on the Cougars.
