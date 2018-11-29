Saskatoon Blades down Victoria Royals in close game
Dorrin Luding turned aside 30 shots as the Saskatoon Blades got back in the win column, downing the Victoria Royals 2-1 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.
Kristian Roykas-Marthinsen and Zach Huber, with his first goal as a Blade – and the game winner, scored for Saskatoon (16-9-2-0).
Scott Walford had the lone goal for Victoria (12-9-0-0).
Griffin Outhouse had 30 saves in the loss.
The Blades are now 2-1 on their five-game road trip to B.C.
They head to Kamloops to play the Blazers on Friday and finish the trip on Saturday against the Kelowna Rockets.
