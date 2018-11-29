Sports
November 29, 2018 9:17 am

Saskatoon Blades down Victoria Royals in close game

WATCH: Dorrin Luding came out on the winning end of a goalie duel with Griffin Outhouse as the Saskatoon Blades beat the Victoria Royals.

Dorrin Luding turned aside 30 shots as the Saskatoon Blades got back in the win column, downing the Victoria Royals 2-1 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Kristian Roykas-Marthinsen and Zach Huber, with his first goal as a Blade – and the game winner, scored for Saskatoon (16-9-2-0).

Scott Walford had the lone goal for Victoria (12-9-0-0).

Griffin Outhouse had 30 saves in the loss.

The Blades are now 2-1 on their five-game road trip to B.C.

They head to Kamloops to play the Blazers on Friday and finish the trip on Saturday against the Kelowna Rockets.

