Saskatoon Blades begin B.C. road trip with win over Prince George Cougars

The Saskatoon Blades (15-8-2-0) began their five-game B.C. road trip with a 4-1 win over the Prince George Cougars (10-11-1-2) Saturday night in Western Hockey League action.

Blades assistant captain Max Gerlach was named the game’s first star, scoring his 15th goal of the season while adding an assist. He now has 25 points in 25 games this year.

Cougars forward Mike MacLean scored the game’s first goal two minutes into the first period, before Gerlach tied it at 1-1 just less than two minutes later.

With just over 20 seconds left in the fist, Blades defenceman Seth Bafaro gave them the lead with his third goal of the game.

Forward Eric Florchuk gave the Blades some insurance when he scored his eighth goal of the year midway through the third period.

Kristian Royals Marthinsen scored the Blades final goal, and his seventh of the season, with just over a minute left in the third to complete the 4-1 win.

Blades goalie Nolan Maier stopped 21-of-22 shots faced for his 13th win this season.

The Blades continue their road trip with a game against the Victoria Royals (12-8-0-0) on Wednesday.