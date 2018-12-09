Saskatoon Blades beat Prince Albert Raiders 1-0 in annual Teddy Bear Toss game

The SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon was jam-packed Sunday afternoon as the Saskatoon Blades and the Prince Albert Raiders squared off in the annual Teddy Bear Toss game.

Fans had to wait until the 5:14 mark of the second period, but when Blades forward Tristen Robins finally scored, the ice became littered with teddy bears.

“It’s amazing. It’s my first experience with the Teddy Bear Toss, so it was really an eye-opener. I enjoyed it,” said Robins.

The bears are being donated to multiple local charities and shelters around Saskatoon, including the Salvation Army.

“The bears that are donated to the Salvation Army are going to find their way to our Sally Ann toy shop, which is just a place of joy and cheer. It’s where parents get to choose toy items for their children this Christmas that they might not have been able to afford, said Laurie Sauder with Salvation Army Saskatoon.

Knowing the holidays can an expensive time, Sauder said, it’s important for the community to come together and help out those in need.

“There is a lot of peer pressure in the world today. So, when they go back [to school] in January, [kids] are going to be asked ‘what did you get for Christmas?’ and I think most kids would be devastated to say they didn’t get any Christmas presents,” Sauder said.

“This provides an opportunity for parents to give their children something that they can be proud to share.”

Knights of Columbus also attended the game, collecting coats for kids along with other winter accessories.

Those donations are being distributed to the Crisis Nursery, the Interval House, YWCA and the Friendship Inn.

The Blades won the game 1-0.