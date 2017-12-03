Annual Teddy Bear Toss keeps breaking records

The 11th annual Teddy Bear Toss got off to an early start during Saturday night’s hockey game between the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings and Prince Albert Raiders at Rogers Place.

Davis Koch scored 1:07 into the first period, and thousands of fans at the sell-out game began throwing their soft, cuddly bears down to the ice from the stands in support of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous.

The Oil Kings would then use that furry inspiration to snap a 12-game losing streak by outscoring the Raiders 4-1 on the night.

Santas executive director Lana Nordlund said they broke last year’s record with 14,122 bears collected this time around, and she says they also broke the record for the fastest goal scored by the Oil Kings on a Teddy Bear Toss night.

“I was standing behind the scenes as the players were coming out of the dressing room, and you see them all hyped up, asking who’s going to score—who’s going to score?”

Nordlund says the teddy bears are taken to Santas depot where a group of volunteer scouts from St. Albert will help sort and wrap them into the gift packages.

“Right now we are extremely short of books, and specifically board books for babies one and two-year-old; as well as for the seven and eight-year-old categories. The other thing we would be extremely short of is regular gifts, not just books, for one-year-olds; along with toys that do not take batteries for one-year-olds. So you’re looking at musical type instruments, and coordination toys and stacking cups, and things of that nature.”

You can drop off your donation at 630 CHED or Santas Depot, or the numerous stores in the city that collect on Santas behalf.

Delivery weekend is December 16 and 17, starting at 9:30 a.m. each morning.