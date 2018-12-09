Saskatoon Blades bounce back Saturday with 5-3 win over Moose Jaw Warriors

After falling 3-2 to the Moose Jaw Warriors (16-7-4-1) on Friday, The Saskatoon Blades (18-10-3-0) bounced back with a 5-3 win over the Warriors on Saturday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

RECAP: Blades Even Weekend Series With Win Over Warriors 📰 » https://t.co/jAbeFBkFPh#BladeCity 📸 Marc Smith/Discover Moose Jaw pic.twitter.com/hwqPrPt25i — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) December 9, 2018

Blades forward Riley McKay scored the game’s first goal — his fifth of the season — just over five minutes into the game.

The Warriors responded 35 seconds later, when forward Tate Popple scored his seventh of the season.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades happy with B.C. road trip but look for improvement

Winger Keenan Taphorn gave the Warriors a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission when he scored his eighth goal of the year with about three minutes left in the period.

The Saskatoon Blades waited until about the midway of the second period before exploding for four goals.

Zach Huber scored his sixth of the season, Brandon Schuldhaus scored his fourth, Gary Haden scored his eighth and Josh Paterson scored his ninth.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades win 5-4 in overtime against Kelowna Rockets

The Blades took a 5-2 lead into the third period.

Warriors forward Tristan Langan scored his 21st goal of the year to round out the scoring.

The Blades are back Sunday afternoon when they host the Prince Albert Raiders (28-1-0-1) in the annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Game time is 4 p.m.

WATCH: Saskatoon Blades don costumes for Halloween-themed practice