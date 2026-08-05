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Sports

Lions’ Horvath named CFL player of the week

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2026 11:42 am
1 min read
B.C. Lions quarterback Kaidon Salter (19) hands off to Zander Horvath (34) during second half CFL football action in Winnipeg on Thursday, July 30, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions quarterback Kaidon Salter (19) hands off to Zander Horvath (34) during second half CFL football action in Winnipeg on Thursday, July 30, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
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TORONTO – A career-best performance has landed B.C. Lions running back Zander Horvath on the CFL’s players of the week list.

The 27-year-old American earned the top honour Wednesday, while quarterback Davis Alexander and receiver Tyson Philpot — both of the Montreal Alouettes — also made the list.

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Horvath posted career-highs in carries (17), rushing yards (191) and touchdowns (three) as B.C. beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 35-19 on Thursday.

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Alexander was named the league’s No. 2 star of the week after throwing for 420 yards with three majors in Montreal’s 34-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.

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He went 22 for 30 on his pass attempts with zero interceptions and an efficiency rating of 154.9 to earn his fourth player of the week honour this season.

Philpot got a nod for posting 184 receiving yards and becoming the fastest Canadian to reach 1,000 yards in a season, doing so in just eight games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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