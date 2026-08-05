Lions’ Horvath named CFL player of the week

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TORONTO – A career-best performance has landed B.C. Lions running back Zander Horvath on the CFL’s players of the week list.

The 27-year-old American earned the top honour Wednesday, while quarterback Davis Alexander and receiver Tyson Philpot — both of the Montreal Alouettes — also made the list.

Horvath posted career-highs in carries (17), rushing yards (191) and touchdowns (three) as B.C. beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 35-19 on Thursday.

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Alexander was named the league’s No. 2 star of the week after throwing for 420 yards with three majors in Montreal’s 34-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.

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He went 22 for 30 on his pass attempts with zero interceptions and an efficiency rating of 154.9 to earn his fourth player of the week honour this season.

Philpot got a nod for posting 184 receiving yards and becoming the fastest Canadian to reach 1,000 yards in a season, doing so in just eight games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2026.