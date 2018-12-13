Prince Albert Raiders need OT to down Edmonton Oil Kings

Cole Fonstad scored in overtime as the Prince Albert Raiders downed the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-5 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Noah Gregor, with two goals, Parker Kelly, Max Martin, and Carson Miller also scored for the Raiders (29-2-0-1).

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades beat Prince Albert Raiders 1-0 in annual Teddy Bear Toss game

Donovan Buskey made 30 saves to pick up the win for the top-ranked team in the CHL.

Connor McDonald, Carter Souch, Jake Neighbours, David Kope, and Vince Loschiavo replied for the Oil Kings (16-12-4-2). Loschiavo scored with 6.6 seconds left in the third period to force overtime.

Todd Scott had 26 saves in the loss.

READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders win league-leading 28th game against Brandon Wheat Kings

Prince Albert was playing without two of their best players. Forward Brett Leason, who is tied for the WHL points lead, and goalie Ian Scott, who leads in all WHL goalie stats, are trying to earn a spot to represent Canada at the world juniors.

The Raiders wrap up the first half of the season with a home-and-home series against the Swift Current Broncos.

The teams meet Friday in Swift Current and Saturday in Prince Albert.