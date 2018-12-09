Prince Albert Raiders win league-leading 28th game against Brandon Wheat Kings

The Prince Albert Raiders (28-1-0-1) won their league-leading 28th game Saturday night with a 5-2 home win over the Brandon Wheat Kings in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

ICYMI: @TSNBobMcKenzie looks at his locks and favourites from the #WorldJuniors forwards group 🇨🇦, while @CraigJButton explains what makes #WHL scoring leader Brett Leason so special offensively https://t.co/VdLP8lRQKj #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/DAyn3yD0Bi — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) December 9, 2018

Raiders forward Noah Gregor was the game’s first star, scoring his 14th goal of the season while adding three assists. Gregor now has 36 points in just 25 games.

“I give Brandon credit. They came out, they were aggressive and they were in your face and we didn’t handle that well in the first period. I thought after the whistle, we got tied in and got frustrated,” said Marc Habscheid, Prince Albert Raiders head coach.

“Once we played between the whistle, I think our game picked up.”

Winger Cole Fonstad also had a big game for the Raiders, scoring twice. Fonstad now has 10 goals on the year.

SCORES! @n_gregs20 finished off the play from Brett Leason! That’s Gregor’s 100th career goal! 5-2 us. 5:30 to play.#PAvsBDN #GoRaidersGo — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) December 9, 2018

Assistant captain Sean Montgomery and centre Kody McDonald also scored the Raiders.

Forwards Linden McCorrister and Luka Burzan scored for the Wheat Kings.

Raiders goalie Ian Scott stopped 39 of 41 shots, while Wheat Kings netminder Jiri Patera stopped 42 of 47 shots faced.

Both teams scored a powerplay goal.

The Raiders travel to Saskatoon this afternoon for a matchup with the Blades (18-10-3-0) in the annual Teddy Bear Toss.

