Swift Current Broncos snap Prince Albert Raiders 19-game winning streak

Joel Hofer made 52 saves and Ethan Regnier had the shootout winner as the Swift Current Broncos downed the Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

The loss snapped the Raiders 19-game winning streak.

Prince Albert (26-1-0-1) were up 2-1 late in the third period when Regnier scored with 1:44 left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

Andrew Fyten scored on the power play in the first period for the other Swift Current (5-21-1-1) goal.

Brett Leason and Brayden Pachal scored for the Raiders. Leason now has at least a point in 28 straight games.

Ian Scott made 23 saves in the loss.

The Raiders are back in action on Friday when they travel to Brandon to open a home-and-home weekend with the Wheat Kings.