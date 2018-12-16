Saskatoon Blades salvage point in 6-5 overtime loss to Brandon Wheat Kings

The Saskatoon Blades (21-10-1-0) picked up a point Saturday night in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings (15-10-3-3) in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Wheaties take this one in OT. pic.twitter.com/Nr6qeEiGK3 — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) December 16, 2018

Wheat Kings centre ice man Connor Gutenberg scored the game’s first goal and his ninth of the season 11:39 into the first period.

The Blades stormed back with back-to-back goals from forwards Chase Wouters and Max Gerlach just minutes later, giving the Blades a 2-1 lead heading in the first intermission.

READ MORE: Haden’s 4 goal night powers Saskatoon Blades over Edmonton Oil Kings

Wheat Kings forwards Cole Reinhardt, Ben McCartney and Stelio Mattheos combined for four goals in the second, while Blades defencemen Dawson Davidson scored his seventh goal of the year.

The Wheat Kings took a 5-3 lead into the third period.

WATCH: Saskatoon Blades beat Prince Albert Raiders in annual Teddy Bear Toss game

Midway through the third, Blades forwards Gerlach and Tristen Robins scored two goals within a minute and a half, forcing the game into overtime.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades beat Prince Albert Raiders 1-0 in annual Teddy Bear Toss game

Mattheos completed the hat trick two and half minutes into the final frame, giving the Wheat Kings their 15th win of the season.

Blades goalie Nolan Maier stopped 25 of 31 shots, while Ethan Kruger stopped in 35 of 40 for the Wheat Kings.

The Blades are off until Dec. 27 when they host the league-leading Prince Albert Raiders (31-2-0-1).