Prince Albert Raiders close out first half with 7-5 win over Swift Current Broncos

The Prince Albert Raiders (31-2-0-1) earned their 31st victory of the season Saturday night in a 7-5 win over the Swift Current Broncos (6-24-1-1) in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Raiders forwards Noah Gregor and Justin Nachbaur led the way for the Raiders scoring two goals each.

Gregor now has 19 goals and 24 assists for 43 points in just 29 games this season. Nachbaur has nine goals and six assists for 15 points in 34 games.

Forwards Ozzy Wiesblatt, Sean Montgomery and Parker Kelly also scored for the Raiders.

Matthew Culling, Joona Kiviniemi, Ethan O’Rourke, Dawson Springer and Alec Zawatsky all scored for the Broncos, who, along with the Regina Pats, have the most losses in the league with 24.

Raiders goalie Donovan Buskey stopped just 6 of 10 shots before being replaced by Brett Balas, who stopped seven of eight shots for his first WHL win.

Broncos netminder Joel Hofer stopped 49 of 56 in the loss.

The Raiders don’t play again until Dec. 27 when they travel to Saskatoon for a game against the Blades (21-10-4-1).