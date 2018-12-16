Prince Albert Raiders
December 16, 2018 3:54 pm
Updated: December 16, 2018 4:32 pm

Prince Albert Raiders close out first half with 7-5 win over Swift Current Broncos

By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH: Prince Albert Raiders forwards Noah Gregor and Justin Nachbaur scored two goals each in Saturday night’s 7-5 win over the Swift Current Broncos.

A A

The Prince Albert Raiders (31-2-0-1) earned their 31st victory of the season Saturday night in a 7-5 win over the Swift Current Broncos (6-24-1-1) in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Raiders forwards Noah Gregor and Justin Nachbaur led the way for the Raiders scoring two goals each.

READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders need OT to down Edmonton Oil Kings

Gregor now has 19 goals and 24 assists for 43 points in just 29 games this season. Nachbaur has nine goals and six assists for 15 points in 34 games.

Forwards Ozzy Wiesblatt, Sean Montgomery and Parker Kelly also scored for the Raiders.

Matthew Culling, Joona Kiviniemi, Ethan O’Rourke, Dawson Springer and Alec Zawatsky all scored for the Broncos, who, along with the Regina Pats, have the most losses in the league with 24.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades beat Prince Albert Raiders 1-0 in annual Teddy Bear Toss game

Raiders goalie Donovan Buskey stopped just 6 of 10 shots before being replaced by Brett Balas, who stopped seven of eight shots for his first WHL win.

Broncos netminder Joel Hofer stopped 49 of 56 in the loss.

The Raiders don’t play again until Dec. 27 when they travel to Saskatoon for a game against the Blades (21-10-4-1).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Hockey League
CHL
Hockey
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Raiders
Saskatoon
Saskatoon Blades
Saskatoon Sports
Swift Current
Swift Current Broncos
Western Hockey League
WHL

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News