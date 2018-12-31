Nine Saskatoon Blades score in 9-3 win over Swift Current Broncos

The Saskatoon Blades scored seconds into their game against Swift Current and never looked back, hammering the Broncos 9-3 on Sunday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Kristian Roykas Marthinsen started the scoring at the 11 second mark, his 10th goal of the season and extending his point streak to six games.

Nine different skaters scored for the Blades, including defenceman Majid Kaddoura with his first WHL goal.

Nolan Kneen had a goal and three assists, while Kirby Dach and Chase Wouters each had a goal and two assists.

Also scoring for the Blades were Max Gerlach, Riley McKay, Zach Huber, and Josh Paterson.

Nolan Maier made 12 saves to pick up his 18th win of the season.

Rookie Billy Sowa, with his first WHL goal, Matthew Culling, and Joona Kiviniemi replied for the Broncos.

Issac Poulter had 38 saves in the loss.

The two clubs meet again New Year’s Day in Saskatoon. Game time is 2 p.m.