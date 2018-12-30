Goalies shine as Kelowna Rockets best Kamloops Blazers in 2-1 decision

The netminders were named the top two stars of Saturday night’s WHL contest between the Kelowna Rockets and the Kamloops Blazers.

The final score was 2-1 for the Rockets, but both goalies ensured it was a low-scoring game.

READ MORE: From Vernon Viper to Kelowna Rocket, Alex Swetlikoff makes his WHL debut

The Rockets’ Roman Basran and the Blazers’ Dylan Ferguson faced 34 and 33 shots, respectively.

Both teams traded goals in the second period, with Kelowna’s Kyle Topping getting the winning point halfway through the third period.

WATCH: Alex Swetlikoff joins the Kelowna Rockets

With Saturday night’s win, the Rockets split a two-game home-and-home series with the Blazers.

On Friday at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, the Blazers beat Kelowna 3-2 in overtime.

The Rockets are back on the ice on Friday, when they host Prince George at Prospera Place.

Kelowna is currently ranked second in the B.C. Division with a record of 17-17-3-0.