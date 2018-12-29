Overtime decision for Rockets and Blazers Friday night game

It took nearly an entire three-on-three overtime period for the game to be decided between the Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers on Friday night.

With just 42 seconds left, the Blazers scored to win 3-2 over the Rockets.

The game began with a scoreless first period, but WHL newcomer Alex Swetlikoff did manage his first attempt on goal.

Swetlikoff had his first chance on net in the opening frame. He's playing with Liwiski and Bruggen-Cate tonight. pic.twitter.com/eXsEV0eblY — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) December 29, 2018

Kelowna was first on the board late in the second period after a goal from Lane Zablocki.

.@Lzabbs pinballs the puck in for his fourth of the season!

🍏 @Erik_Gardiner12 pic.twitter.com/qZ5JMrVrtr — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) December 29, 2018

The Rockets took a hit during the third after two penalties prompted a five on three for two minutes.

Zazula is given a double minor for this hit on Thomson. Martin Lang is also given a minor for roughing. We're on a five on three for two minutes, pic.twitter.com/Zjh2YUokb3 — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) December 29, 2018

The opportunity opened up scoring for the Blazers to tie up the game.

Kaedan Korczak helped Kelowna get the lead with a power play goal at 15:26.

But the Blazers would tie up the game on a power play at 1:04, having taken the extra player by pulling their goalie.

The tie forced overtime and saw Kamloops take the win.

Kelowna outshot the Blazers 38-29.

The Rockets return home to host Kamloops on Saturday night.