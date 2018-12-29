Overtime decision for Rockets and Blazers Friday night game
It took nearly an entire three-on-three overtime period for the game to be decided between the Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers on Friday night.
With just 42 seconds left, the Blazers scored to win 3-2 over the Rockets.
The game began with a scoreless first period, but WHL newcomer Alex Swetlikoff did manage his first attempt on goal.
Kelowna was first on the board late in the second period after a goal from Lane Zablocki.
The Rockets took a hit during the third after two penalties prompted a five on three for two minutes.
The opportunity opened up scoring for the Blazers to tie up the game.
Kaedan Korczak helped Kelowna get the lead with a power play goal at 15:26.
But the Blazers would tie up the game on a power play at 1:04, having taken the extra player by pulling their goalie.
The tie forced overtime and saw Kamloops take the win.
Kelowna outshot the Blazers 38-29.
The Rockets return home to host Kamloops on Saturday night.
