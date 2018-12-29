Sports
Overtime decision for Rockets and Blazers Friday night game

Kelowna Rocket Alex Swetlikoff takes his first attempt on goal as a WHL player.

It took nearly an entire three-on-three overtime period for the game to be decided between the Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers on Friday night.

With just 42 seconds left, the Blazers scored to win 3-2 over the Rockets.

The game began with a scoreless first period, but WHL newcomer Alex Swetlikoff did manage his first attempt on goal.

Kelowna was first on the board late in the second period after a goal from Lane Zablocki.

The Rockets took a hit during the third after two penalties prompted a five on three for two minutes.

The opportunity opened up scoring for the Blazers to tie up the game.

Kaedan Korczak helped Kelowna get the lead with a power play goal at 15:26.

But the Blazers would tie up the game on a power play at 1:04, having taken the extra player by pulling their goalie.

The tie forced overtime and saw Kamloops take the win.

Kelowna outshot the Blazers 38-29.

The Rockets return home to host Kamloops on Saturday night.

