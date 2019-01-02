Saskatoon Blades kick off 2019 with win over Swift Current Broncos

Max Gerlach had a goal and an assist as the Saskatoon Blades kicked off 2019 on a winning note, downing the Swift Current Broncos 5-2 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Josh Paterson, Chase Wouters, Kirby Dach and Riley McKay also scored for the Blades (23-11-5-0), who won their second straight game.

Nolan Kneen had two assists in the win and defenceman Dawson Davidson also had a helper to extend his point streak to seven games.

Rookie Billy Sowa, with his second goal in as many games, and Alec Zawatsky replied for the Broncos (7-27-2-1).

Nolan Maier made 17 saves to pick up his 19th win of the season. Joel Hofer made 41 stops in the loss.

The Broncos were unable to capitalize on their three power play chances while the Blades went 1 for 6.

It was a feisty affair as Zach Huber of the Blades and Matthew Stanley of the Broncos were ejected in the second period for fighting.

The Blades are back in action on Friday when the Regina Pats travel to Saskatoon.

Swift Current returns home for their longest home stand of the season starting Friday when they take on the Portland Winterhawks.