‘Canes kick off the second-half of the WHL season

The Lethbridge Hurricanes are making their return to the ENMAX Centre Friday at 7 p.m. as they kick off the second half of the WHL season by facing the Victoria Royals.

The ‘Canes are looking to build off their momentum prior to the Christmas break, with players eager to get back on the ice and extend their winning streak to four games

“We all took care of our bodies over the break and got a skate in yesterday,” Hurricanes captain Jordy Bellerive said. “We feel good. We’re just ready to get going again.”

There are areas the team looks to improve on moving forward, including their defensive line as the club sits fourth in the league in goals conceded.

“We always kind of refer to the term ‘it’s a process.’ The whole year is a process and we want to get better every day and better every game and kind of constantly try to improve on the things that we feel we need to work on,” said assistant coach Jeff Hansen.

However, the team is optimistic regarding for the second half of the season as they also sit fourth in the league when it comes to goals scored.

“Things didn’t go quite the way we wanted to for a bit. But you know we’re definitely back and on the right track now,” said Bellerive.

“We’ve been getting better every year in this organization and I think we’ll do that again this year.”

Leaning on their veteran players to lead by example, Hansen said he’s excited to see the team’s younger players continue to grow and develop their game.

“It’s lots of work, off the ice as well. We watch shifts with guys all the time, and try to work on the details in their game,” said Hansen. “When guys individually keep getting better, it helps the core of the team.”

The Lethbridge Hurricanes headed into Friday’s game winning seven of heir last ten and sit tied with Red Deer for top in the central division.