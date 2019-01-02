Canada
January 2, 2019 8:14 am
Updated: January 2, 2019 8:22 am

Calgary fire battles 2-alarm blaze in southwest community of Springbank Hill

By Online journalist  Global News

Calgary fire responded to a two-alarm blaze in the city's southwest on Wednesday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) has been called to a report of a house fire in the city’s southwest.

Calgary fire said they are currently on scene at a residence in the 7100-block of Elkton Drive S.W. in the neighbourhood of Springbank Hill.

CFD said the fire has been upgraded to a two-alarm call.

— More to come…

