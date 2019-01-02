Calgary fire battles 2-alarm blaze in southwest community of Springbank Hill
The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) has been called to a report of a house fire in the city’s southwest.
Calgary fire said they are currently on scene at a residence in the 7100-block of Elkton Drive S.W. in the neighbourhood of Springbank Hill.
CFD said the fire has been upgraded to a two-alarm call.
— More to come…
