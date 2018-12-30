No injuries, residents displaced after 2 separate southwest Calgary fires

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) was kept busy on Sunday, responding to two fires in the city’s southwest.

Residents from three units were displaced after fire broke out at a two-storey mixed-use building in the morning.

Crews responded to reports of a structure fire near 14 Street S.W. and 28 Avenue S.W. at around 9:00 a.m.

Firefighters faced a “significant amount of smoke coming from windows and doors,” so a second alarm was struck and more resources were called in to extinguish small interior fires and ventilate the building.

The fire department said three residents from the second floor left the building before crews got there. Those displaced were assessed and assisted by Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA).

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Firefighters were also called to a house fire in Canso Crescent S.W. at around 1:50 p.m, facing “significant smoke” in the process.

CFD said the homeowner got out safely before crews arrived.

As with the morning fire, a second alarm was called to boost resources.

The fire department said there were no injuries, and ATCO and ENMAX were on scene to ensure there were no hazards.

The home’s second level and roof were significantly damaged, with one person requiring other accommodations, CFD said.

Officials said the cause is still being investigated.