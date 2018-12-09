No injuries after Centre Street duplex fire in north Calgary displaces family

No injures were reported after a house fire in north Calgary on Sunday morning.

Residents of a duplex in the 8300 block of Centre Street N. called 911 after discovering the fire at 10:45 a.m., the Calgary Fire Department said.

READ MORE: Arrest made after northeast Calgary home damaged in blaze, pickup truck driven into house

Acting District Chief Jason Graham said the family was able to leave their home safely, but will have to find alternate accommodations in the meantime.

“There appears to be enough damage that they won’t be able to reoccupy the building at this time,” Graham said.

Smoke went into the adjacent unit, he said, but noted that there was no damage to it. However, the investigation in to the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire continues.

WATCH: Calgary Fire Department shares tips on fire prevention

Graham reminded Calgarians to take fire safety precautions, especially during the holiday season.

“It’s always wise to check your smoke alarms, make sure that all the appropriate fire precautions are being taken as far as extension cords, plugging in Christmas trees and use of candles,” he said.

“It’s always an unfortunate time of year for a family to suffer any damage of this sort.”