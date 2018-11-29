No injuries, minor damage after wheat mill explosion in southeast Calgary

No one was injured after an explosion at a wheat mill in Calgary on Wednesday night.

Fire crews were called to 4000 block of Bonnybrook Rd S.E. after an explosion at a commercial building just before 7 p.m.

All 17 workers inside at the time were forced from the building and accounted for with no reported injuries, said Acting Battalion Chief Bruce Gelhorn.

Safety was a big concern, so more resources were called in to help search the building, Gelhorn said.

There was minor damage to the top floor, he said.

“There’s no real structural damage,” Gelhorn said. “There’s some broken glass — that would be about the extent of damage to the building.”

Margaret McPherson was working in her office when she heard the explosion.

“I just heard, ‘Whomp,’ and I thought somebody hit our building which is one street over,” she said. “It shook my desk and all the panels in my desk — that was pretty loud.”

Gelhorn said there were fires in a couple of spots, but the sprinkler system kicked in and extinguished the majority of them.

The cause is under investigation.