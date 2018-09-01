Apartment building fire in northeast Calgary displaces 2
Crews responded to an apartment building fire in the Bridgeland neighbourhood on Saturday.
The call came in just after noon, reporting a fire near 9 Street N.E. and McPherson Road N.E.
Fire dispatch said two people were in the suite at the time, a mother and her child, and were displaced as a result.
Damage was limited to the kitchen area of the suite, officials said.
It’s unclear how many people were evacuated.
